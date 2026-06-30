From MacBook Air M4 to Legion Pro 7, these are the top laptops of the year

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 recognise the products that made the biggest impact over the past year. With brands launching more powerful and feature-packed laptops than ever before, the competition was tougher across every category. From ultraportable notebooks and creator-focused machines to gaming laptops, these are the devices that stood out from the crowd. The year's best laptops take centre stage. (HT Tech) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

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The nominations were curated by the HT Tech editorial team after evaluating the most notable launches of the year. The final winners were then selected through a combination of expert judging and public voting, ensuring the results reflected both technical excellence and the preferences of everyday users. Here are the winners in the laptop categories at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026.

Laptop of the Year Winner: MacBook Air M4

The MacBook Air M4 takes home the Laptop of the Year award for delivering one of the most complete laptop experiences of 2026. Its combination of fast performance, excellent battery life, lightweight design and reliable everyday usability made it a favourite among both our judges and readers. It is equally well suited for work, study and entertainment, making it an easy choice for the top honour.