OpenAI and Jony Ive’s AI device to enter mass production in 2027: Kuo

OpenAI’s much-anticipated leap into hardware, in collaboration with iconic designer Jony Ive, is taking shape, and now we have a timeline. According to renowned TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new screenless AI device is set to enter mass production in 2027, with initial products expected to roll out in 2026. Unlike smartphones or traditional wearables, this new device will not have a display. (OpenAI)

Compact, Screenless and Wearable

Kuo revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the prototype device is “slightly larger than Humane’s AI Pin” but retains a compact form factor reminiscent of the iPod Shuffle. Designed to be worn around the neck, the device features cameras and microphones to sense its environment and relay information contextually, a hallmark of the emerging category of ambient, screenless AI devices.

Unlike smartphones or traditional wearables, this new device will not have a display. Instead, it will rely on connectivity to smartphones and PCs to process data and deliver output. It aims to function as an ever-present AI assistant, seamlessly interacting with the real world while offloading computing tasks to companion devices.

OpenAI Acquires ‘io’ to Realise Vision

Kuo’s post comes on the heels of Bloomberg’s report that OpenAI has acquired “io,” a subsidiary of Jony Ive’s design firm LoveFrom, in a deal reportedly valued at around $6.5 billion. This acquisition not only underscores OpenAI’s ambition to move into hardware but also signifies a broader shift in the industry, from purely software-based AI to what is increasingly referred to as "physical AI."

According to Kuo, OpenAI plans to manufacture the device outside China, with Vietnam a likely choice. This move aligns with growing tech sector trends to diversify supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainties, something Apple has also pursued in recent years.

What It Means for the Future of AI

This partnership could reshape the AI device landscape. Until now, OpenAI’s offerings have been software-first, most notably with ChatGPT. By teaming up with Jony Ive, the design visionary behind the iPhone and iMac, OpenAI is positioning itself to deliver a radically new kind of personal device that moves AI off the screen and into users’ physical space.

If successful, the device could kickstart a new wave of AI hardware, personal, invisible, and intuitive, challenging the smartphone’s dominance and redefining how we interact with technology.