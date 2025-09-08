OpenAI’s brilliant idea: Use AI to help you get back jobs AI just took from you

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI is setting its sights on the job search market. The company announced it will launch the OpenAI Jobs Platform next year with the aim to connect workers and employers through artificial intelligence. This move will have OpenAI competing directly with platforms like LinkedIn which has also started to plug AI into its job matching services. OpenAI’s new jobs platform promises to match workers and employers by skills, offering training and certifications for the AI era.(AI-generated)

A shifting job market

The new OpenAI platform comes as the tech world debates the effect of AI on employment. Many companies already use AI to cut costs or streamline tasks and OpenAI’s leadership has openly discussed the risk of job loss due to advancing technology. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that AI will bring sweeping changes to the labour market, both destroying and creating jobs. The company now wants to help workers navigate that shift.

Fidji Simo, CEO of applications at OpenAI, explained to Bloomberg that the platform’s goal is to do more than just list job postings. She said once it launches, the site will use AI to match candidates not only by their résumés, but also by relevant skills and certifications. To support this, OpenAI is partnering with organisations like Walmart to offer an official certification program. The company hopes to train and certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

The certification program will be delivered online and through the ChatGPT app, covering everything from basic AI literacy to skills for advanced roles. Simo stressed that workers who understand and can use AI are more likely to find new opportunities, earn more and stay secure as technology continues to shift workplace expectations.

Simo and others at OpenAI believe AI-based matchmaking and upskilling can help ease some of the disruption their technology has caused. At the same time, the changes are already being felt across industries. Reports show workers are struggling to find jobs as both resumes and postings are increasingly written or filtered by AI, sometimes turning the job hunt into a process that feels both impersonal and frustrating.

While OpenAI frames its move as a way to empower workers, not all changes brought by AI are for the better. Some employers who replaced staff with automated systems ended up reversing course after the technology fell short of what was promised. OpenAI’s new platform is clearly arriving at a moment of both excitement and anxiety about AI’s role in the workplace. Of course, AI will continue to shape the world of work but OpenAI’s wager is that learning to work with technology offers the best way forward for everyone including job seekers and businesses.