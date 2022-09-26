OPPO announces Festive Offer 2022: Check deals on smartphones, tablets and earbuds

OPPO on Monday announced ‘Oppo Festive Offer 2022.’ Under this, the company is offering attractive discounts on smartphones, tablets and TWS earbuds. The deals are available on all retail channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, as well as with some offline retailers.

Offers on Amazon

The OPPO A54 is available at a discount of 10% flat, while A and F series smartphones can be purchased at no-cost EMI of up to 3 and 6 months respectively. Those looking for exchange offer can avail ₹2,000 off on F21 Pro series, ₹1,500 off on A77 and ₹1,000 off on A57. Also, those using SBI debit/credit card for payment will get an instant discount of 10%.

Deals on Flipkart

Here, the K10 (6GB variant) and K10 5G (8GB variant) are cheaper by ₹2,000 each, while F19 Pro+ carries a discount of ₹2,000. Those availing exchange offer will get benefit of ₹4,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 on Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 and F21 Pro. Meanwhile, ICICI credit card users will get 10% cashback on purchases worth ₹5,000 and more.

On OPPO offline store

F series smartphones are available at no-cost EMI of up to 6 months, while exchange offer of up to ₹3,000 is applicable on Reno 8 series, F21 series, A77 and A57.

Offers for OPPO earbuds

You can buy Enco Buds for ₹1,499 and Enco Buds2 for ₹1,799, while Enco Air 2 and Enco X 2 can be bought for ₹1,999 and ₹9,999. At 50% off, OPPO will be available at only ₹2,999.

