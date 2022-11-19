Home / Technology / Oppo announces price cut on A17K smartphone: Reports

Oppo announces price cut on A17K smartphone: Reports

technology
Published on Nov 19, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Launched on October 19, the A17K, after the price cut, is available for ₹9,999. Its original cost is ₹10,499.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Oppo has slashed the price of the A17K, a budget smartphone manufactured by the company. According to a report in Mint, which cited Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, you can now by the device for 9,999.

The A17K is priced at 10,499 on Oppo's official website, As per Mahesh Telecom, Oppo has given a price cut of 500 on this, reducing the product's cost to 9,999.

Oppo A17K

Launched on October 19, the A17K comes as a sole variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the smartphone is charged by a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on the company's very own Android 12 operating system (OS)-based ColorOS 12.1 software.

For photography, the device comes with a 5MP selfie camera at front, and on the rear, there is a single camera with 8MP sensor. Also, its IPX 4 rating means that it is water resistant.

The product is available in two colour options: Gold and Blue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
oppo
oppo

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out