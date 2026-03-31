Oppo Find X9 Ultra global launch date confirmed, Find X9s Pro to join lineup

Oppo is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, on April 21, 2026. The device will be introduced in global markets on the same day it goes official in China, which will mark a simultaneous rollout. Alongside it, the company will also unveil the Find X9s Pro in China, adding another model to the Find X9 series. OPPO will launch Find X9 Ultra globally on April 21 alongside Find X9s Pro in global markets. (Oppo) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The announcement follows recent developments around the device’s arrival in India. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was recently listed on the BIS certification platform, which often signals an upcoming launch in the country. The timing also places Oppo’s release close to the debut of Vivo’s X300 Ultra in China, setting up direct competition in the premium smartphone segment.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Key Specifications and Features (Expected) A key focus of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is its camera system. Oppo has already shared details about a new Hasselblad-branded telephoto lens that uses a 50MP sensor with 10x optical zoom. This setup aims to go beyond the usual 4x or 5x optical zoom found in most high-end smartphones. By extending the zoom range, the company is targeting users who rely on long-distance photography without losing detail.

According to leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming device may include a multi-camera system designed for varied shooting scenarios. The setup is expected to support both wide shots and close-up captures, offering flexibility for different types of photography. The Find X9s Pro is also said to feature a camera system that allows users to zoom and crop images with ease, making it suitable for capturing both landscapes and distant subjects.

Furthermore, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to focus on performance and battery capacity. Reports suggest that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It may include up to 16GB of RAM, which should handle multitasking, gaming, and other intensive applications without interruptions.

Battery life is another area where the device could stand out. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to house a 7,050mAh battery, which is larger than what is typically seen in flagship smartphones. The handset is also expected to support 80W fast charging, which may allow users to recharge the device in less time.

In terms of storage, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could offer options going up to 1TB. This would cater to users who store large amounts of data, including high-resolution photos and videos. With support for formats like 4K and 8K video recording, higher storage capacity can help reduce the need for frequent data management.