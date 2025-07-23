OPPO K13 Turbo 5G mobile series set to launch in India soon: Check expected price, specs and more

OPPO recently introduced the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro smartphones in China. Now, reports suggest that the company plans to bring the Oppo K13 Turbo series to the Indian market in early August. This launch will add new models to OPPO’s existing K13 lineup in India, which currently includes the K13 5G and K13x 5G, released in April and June, respectively. OPPO is planning to introduce its budget-friendly K13 Turbo series in India soon, following its recent China launch.(Oppo)

Oppo K13 Turbo Series: India Launch

According to a report by Gadgets 360, OPPO is expected to launch both the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in India during the first week of August. Although the company has not yet confirmed the date, it may start promoting the new devices soon. It is believed that the Indian versions closely match the features of the Chinese models.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series: Specifications and Features

The OPPO K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, while the K13 Turbo Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Both models offer memory options of up to 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and offer storage up to 1TB using UFS Turbo technology. Both device runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 on top.

Both devices come with a flat OLED screen that supports a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. The display refreshes at 120Hz and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. For photography, both devices include a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Furthermore, the devices house a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. OPPO has included a built-in active cooling fan as part of its Rapid Cooling Engine to keep the phones cool during intensive use. Additionally, the phones have IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 water resistance ratings.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series: Price in India

In China, the OPPO K13 Turbo starts at 1,799 Chinese yuan (around Rs. 21,600) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is priced at 1,999 Chinese yuan (approximately Rs. 24,000) for the same configuration. Indian prices are expected to be announced closer to the launch date.