OPPO K13 Turbo 5G vs Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Compare display, performance, camera, and price

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G vs Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Oppo has recently expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of its two new mid-range gaming smartphones, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and K13 Turbo Pro 5G. Both devices feature Oppo’s new air-cooling system, the “OPPO Storm Engine,” an esports-grade flat display, and a design inspired by racing elements. While the devices share several similarities, they differ in processing power, camera capabilities, and select design features. If you’re in the market and confused between these two models, then here’s a detailed specification comparison between these two devices to help you make the right investment decision. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G bring notable differences in performance, camera, and design. (OPPO)

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G vs Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Display and Battery

Both devices carry identical specifications for display and battery. Both OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, designed for smooth visuals and fast touch response. They both have the same 7,000 mAh battery and 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging, which is said to fully recharge the devices in around 54 minutes.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G vs Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Performance Differences

The key variation between the two lies in their processors. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. Meanwhile, the Pro version comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor to deliver even greater performance. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G also supports a larger memory configuration, offering up to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. In contrast, the standard model comes with a maximum of 8GB RAM and the same storage capacity.

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G vs Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Camera Setup

Both OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G include a 50MP primary rear camera and a 16MP front camera. However, the K13 Turbo Pro 5G integrates both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), which claims to improve stability in low-light photography and video recording. The standard K13 Turbo 5G uses only EIS.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G vs Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Design and Colour Options

The two models share a similar design language, but the Pro version adds customisable breathing lights on the back. Colour options differ slightly: the Turbo comes in White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick, while the Pro offers Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick.

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Which performance-centric smartphone is worth the money

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G vs Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G: Price Comparison

The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.