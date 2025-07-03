Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Oppo Pad SE Android tablet under 15,000 launched in India: Specs and details

ByAyushmann Chawla
Jul 03, 2025 09:26 PM IST

Poo Pad SE Android tablet price starts at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only) model. 

Oppo has officially launched its new Android tablet, the Oppo Pad SE, in India, expanding its product lineup in the budget tablet segment. The device features an 11-inch display, a 9,340mAh battery, and runs the latest Android 15 operating system with ColorOS 15.0.1 on top. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset and offers multiple RAM and connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

Oppo Pad SE Android tablet boasts an 11-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.(Oppo)
Oppo Pad SE Android tablet boasts an 11-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.(Oppo)

Oppo Pad SE: Price in India and Availability

The Oppo Pad SE will go on sale from 12th July 2025 at 12:00 AM via Flipkart, the Oppo Online Store, and selected Oppo Brand Stores. It is available in the following configurations:

  • 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only) model
  • 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (LTE) variant
  • 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (LTE) option

Oppo Pad SE: Specifications and Key Features

  • Display: The tablet boasts an 11-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.
  • Processor: It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core chipset, designed to handle everyday tasks and light gaming.
  • Memory and Storage: Buyers can choose between 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, depending on the variant.
  • Operating System: The tablet runs Android 15, layered with Oppo’s custom ColorOS 15.0.1, offering a smooth and intuitive user experience.
  • Camera: It features a 5MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera, with the latter capable of recording HD video at 30fps — suitable for video calls and basic photography needs.
  • Connectivity: The Oppo Pad SE supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and standard connectivity features, depending on the model.
     
  • Battery: One of its standout features is the 9,340mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. According to Oppo, the tablet can deliver up to 7 days of standby backup when used in Advanced Smart Power Saving mode.
     

Oppo Pad SE: Who should buy it?

With its large display, long-lasting battery, and affordable pricing, the Oppo Pad SE is positioned to compete in India’s value-driven tablet market. Its inclusion of Android 15 and support for 4G LTE on higher variants makes it a viable option for students, casual users, and professionals looking for a portable secondary device.

News / Technology / Oppo Pad SE Android tablet under 15,000 launched in India: Specs and details
