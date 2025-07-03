Oppo Pad SE Android tablet under 15,000 launched in India: Specs and details

Oppo has officially launched its new Android tablet, the Oppo Pad SE, in India, expanding its product lineup in the budget tablet segment. The device features an 11-inch display, a 9,340mAh battery, and runs the latest Android 15 operating system with ColorOS 15.0.1 on top. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset and offers multiple RAM and connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and LTE variants. Oppo Pad SE Android tablet boasts an 11-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.(Oppo)

Oppo Pad SE: Price in India and Availability

The Oppo Pad SE will go on sale from 12th July 2025 at 12:00 AM via Flipkart, the Oppo Online Store, and selected Oppo Brand Stores. It is available in the following configurations:

₹ 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only) model

₹ 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (LTE) variant

₹ 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (LTE) option

Oppo Pad SE: Specifications and Key Features

Display: The tablet boasts an 11-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

Processor: It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core chipset, designed to handle everyday tasks and light gaming.

Memory and Storage: Buyers can choose between 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, depending on the variant.

Operating System: The tablet runs Android 15, layered with Oppo’s custom ColorOS 15.0.1, offering a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Camera: It features a 5MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera, with the latter capable of recording HD video at 30fps — suitable for video calls and basic photography needs.

Connectivity: The Oppo Pad SE supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and standard connectivity features, depending on the model.



Battery: One of its standout features is the 9,340mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. According to Oppo, the tablet can deliver up to 7 days of standby backup when used in Advanced Smart Power Saving mode.



Oppo Pad SE: Who should buy it?

With its large display, long-lasting battery, and affordable pricing, the Oppo Pad SE is positioned to compete in India’s value-driven tablet market. Its inclusion of Android 15 and support for 4G LTE on higher variants makes it a viable option for students, casual users, and professionals looking for a portable secondary device.