Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro launching today in India: Know what to expect

Oppo Reno 13 series has been creating much hype among fans as the company is actively teasing the product, showcasing its design, features, and more. Today, the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will finally make its debut in India. Over the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the devices have circulated, giving us a glimpse of what Oppo may announce ahead of the launch. As of now, Oppo has revealed AI features, processor details, and some camera features of the high-end Reno 13 Pro, and they look quite enticing. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the new Oppo Reno 13 series model, then here’s everything you need to know ahead of the launch including the expected price. Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro to launched with several new features, check details.(Oppo)

Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro specs and features

The Oppo Reno 13 series brings a major focus to AI by revealing features such as AI Livephoto, AI Summary, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover and others. The Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, offering powerful performance and power efficiency. It may offer 8GB and 12GB RAM storage options, allowing users to pick based on their requirements. The Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature a 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has also recieved IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering enhanced durability and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 13 series is also a camera-focused smartphone, therefore, the vanilla model may include a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide camera and the Pro model could feature a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. Oppo also revealed that the smartphones will be backed by a 5,600mAh and 5,800mAh battery, offering lasting performance. Therefore, buyers may get several advanced features in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Oppo Reno 13 series price

Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to get a price hike this year as suggested by recent rumours. The Vanilla Reno 13 model could come at a starting price of Rs.37000 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Reno 13 Pro could be launched at a price of Rs.49999 for a 12GB+256GB variant. However, to confirm the exact pricing and specifications of the Oppo Reno 13 series, then we will have to wait a few hours more.