Oppo Reno 15 5G Series launch timeline and India pricing leaked

Oppo is launching its next-generation Reno series phones, the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro, this month in China. However, there is new speculation about the global variant, and we may have a launch timeline. Reportedly, the Oppo Reno 15 5G Series could make its debut in India in the first half of 2026, but it may have different features than the China variant. Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on the latest updates for the Oppo Reno series, then here is what we know so far about its global launch. Know how much the new generation Reno models will cost in India during launch.(Oppo)

Oppo Reno 15 5G Series launch in India

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared new details about the global launch of Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro. Reportedly, the series could make a global and Indian debut in February 2026. The launch is said to be slightly delayed, considering the Reno 13 series models were announced in early January. In addition to the India launch timeline, the expected price of the phones was also tipped, giving us an early glimpse of what we can expect next year.

Oppo Reno 15 5G Series price in India

As per the tipster, the exact pricing was not revealed, but the Oppo Reno 15 5G Series is expected to launch in the mid-range segment, wherein the standard Reno 15 model could be priced around Rs. 43,000. However, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until launch.

Oppo Reno 15 5G Series launch: What to expect

The Oppo Reno 15 5G Series will likely consist of standard Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro models. The Indian variant of the series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, whereas the China model is said to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. The smartphones are rumoured to get a new triple camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.