OPPO unveils first look of F21s Pro Series: All you need to know

OPPO has shared first images of its F21s Pro Series, expected to be launched in India soon. The India arm of the Chinese smartphone maker took to Twitter to reveal the first look of the series, for which a specific launch date is yet to be announced.

“Stunning design with superior performance. Introducing the stylish OPPO F21s Pro featuring the segment first Microlens Camera, twinkling Orbit Light & OPPO Glow!", OPPO India said in a tweet.

The smartphones in the F21s Pro Series are likely to be the company's next phones in the world's fifth-largest economy; in April, F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G arrived in the country.

Here are some features and specifications of the F21s Pro, according to OPPO:

(1.) This line of smartphones will have the segment's first microlens camera. On the back of these phones, there will be a 64MP triple back AI camera set up with an LED flash.

(2.) Around the secondary camera lens, these devices will sport an ‘orbit light’. Also, these will be 7.6mm thick, and feature the company's OPPO Glow design on the rear panel.

(3.) On the left side, there will be volume rockers and a SIM tray, while the right side will have the power button. The bottom will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, and a speaker grille.

(4.) Meanwhile, on the top left of the display, users will see a ‘hole-punch’ cutout. This is where the selfie camera is expected to be.

(5.) OPPO is offering a host of benefits on the purchase of these smartphones. The benefits include bank offers, extra exchange bonus, official protection plan, education program, and link device gift.

(6.) In the coming days, it will make two more revelations. On September 12, it will unveil what it describes as ‘all the light, all for you’, and, two days later, ‘extra storage, excellent performance’.

