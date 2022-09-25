Oppo's ColorOS 13, announced in August, now available in 2 more smartphones

Oppo's ColorOS 13 mobile operating system, announced in August, has been released for two more smartphones of the company: Reno 8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro. The operating system, which, in this instance, was released in its beta version, is already present in the Chinese manufacturer's Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones.

As per a report in Livemint, ColorOS13 was slated to be released for Reno 8 Pro 5G in September, while F21 Pro was scheduled to receive the update in October.

What are the features of ColorOS13?

With an Aquamorphic design and card style elements, ColorOS 13 has been given a visual redesign. This Aquamorphic design offers rounded shapes, such as pebbles, with soft lines, smooth transitions, and animations inspired by the motion of water.

The system also has animated effects, as well as special playback control for Spotify. Also, it has an improved cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Air tablet.

How to enroll for ColorOS beta version?

For this, go to ‘Settings’ in your Oppo device and tap on ‘About Device.’ Now, tap on the top of the page, followed by another tap, on the right icon. Then, tap again, this time on ‘Trial Versions.' Finally, fill in your details and click on ‘Submit.’

