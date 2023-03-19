OPPO's F17 Pro available at discount of 10,000. Check details

If you want to buy a smartphone, and your budget is ₹15,000 or so, then this offer is for you. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, OPPO's F17 Pro, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹25,990, is available on Amazon at around ₹10,000 less than its MRP.

The deal for OPPO F17 Pro is live on Amazon India (oppo.com)

How to save ₹10,000 on OPPO F17 Pro?

As per Live Hindustan, the offer is in the form of a cash discount. The smartphone can be bought for ₹15,499, a discount of ₹10,491 or 40% on the original marked price.

OPPO F17 Pro: Features

(1.) The device comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. For its processor, it gets the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset.

(2.) The F17 Pro gets its power from a 4,015 mAh battery which, in turn, supports fast charging of 33 W.

(3.) For photography, the phone has been given a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP+ 2 MP secondary lens. These are present at the back.

(4.) For selfies and video calls, on the other hand, there is a 16 MP+ 2 MP dual front camera.

(5.) The screen has a 6.43-inch full HD+ display.

