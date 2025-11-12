People are putting AirPods in the freezer, and surprisingly, it’s working in their favour

In one of the strangest tech hacks to surface lately, some Apple AirPods Max users are claiming that putting their headphones in the freezer can bring them back to life. Yes, you read that right, freezing your ₹60,000 headphones might just save them from the dreaded “three amber lights of death.” A growing number of first-generation AirPods Max owners have reported a peculiar issue.

The mysterious ‘amber light’ failure

A growing number of first-generation AirPods Max owners have reported a peculiar issue where their headphones suddenly stop working, displaying three flashing amber lights, a signal of a hardware failure. Standard resets, cleaning the charging contacts, or even Apple’s official troubleshooting methods haven’t worked for many. The issue, which often makes the headphones appear completely bricked, has left users frustrated.

But amid the despair, a bizarre solution is making the rounds online, putting the AirPods Max in a freezer for about 30 minutes to an hour. And shockingly, it’s working.

Why freezing works (at least for now)

Tech journalist Jeff Carlson of CNET shared his experience, explaining that after an hour in the freezer, his AirPods Max powered on and reconnected perfectly. “When they came out, I put them over my ears, and sure enough, heard the chime that indicates a successful Bluetooth pairing,” he said.

So what’s going on? According to a popular Reddit theory by user MuesliCrunch, the issue stems from tiny cracks in the power wires inside the earcups, damage caused by repeated swivelling of the headphones over time. Freezing them causes the lining around the wires to contract, temporarily restoring the broken electrical connection. It’s a clever, if temporary, fix.

A reminder of how fragile “premium” tech can be

The AirPods Max are marketed as high-end audiophile headphones, but like much of today’s tech, they suffer from built-in fragility, particularly because of their complex electronics and sealed battery systems. Once they start to fail, repairs are difficult and expensive.

Freezing them won’t solve the underlying problem permanently, but for users facing a costly replacement, this low-effort trick might buy a little more time.

Still, if your AirPods Max are out of warranty and flashing amber, there’s little to lose. Just be sure to wipe off the condensation before wearing them, cold ears may be a small price to pay for a few extra months of music.