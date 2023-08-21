Performance rating drop, termination: Meta's warning note ahead of September's work from office mandate

Employees at Meta Platforms, the company previously known as Facebook, must attend office three days a week from September 5, as was notified in June, the tech giant conveyed to its staff members last week. The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS)

Those not following the office mandate shall be ‘disciplined,’ and may even lose their jobs, Lori Goler, the head of human resources at Meta, warned in an August 17 post on Workplace, the company's internal forum, reported Business Insider.

Goler noted that employees assigned to an office must report at the assigned workplace; they must participate in in-person work at least thrice a week. The mandate, however, does not cover people who have already been authorised to function from a fully remote location, or online.

To ensure that the policy is being complied with, managers must follow up with team members on a monthly basis, she added.

Goler wrote: “Managers will review badge and Status Tool information and follow up with those who did not meet the requirement, subject to local law and works council requirements. As with other company policies, repeated violations may result in disciplinary actions, up to and including a performance rating drop, and ultimately, termination, if not addressed.”

Under this, most new staffers, except for the ones recruited for fully remote roles, are required to work from office. After 18 months, and if there are positive performance reviews, people can apply to be fully remote.

Being ‘fully remote,’ as per Goler's memo, means that for such individuals, Meta will not be maintaining desk space, as their physical presence is not needed for more than four days every two months.

