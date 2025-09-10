Pilgrimage Tourism sees sharp 19% growth across India, claims MakeMyTrip

India's spiritual tourism segment is witnessing unprecedented growth, according to MakeMyTrip's Pilgrimage Travel Trends 2024-25. The travel platform recorded a substantial 19% rise in hotel reservations across 56 religious destinations during FY24-25, signaling robust expansion in this travel category. According to MakeMyTrip, spiritual tourism in India is experiencing significant growth, with 19% more hotel reservations in FY24-25.(MakeMyTrip)

The comprehensive growth spans multiple regions, with an impressive 34 locations achieving double-digit increases and 15 sites surpassing 25% growth rates. Destinations such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Puri, Amritsar, and Tirupati recorded strong performance, alongside places like Khatushyam Ji in Rajasthan, Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, and Thiruchendur in Tamil Nadu, reflecting the wide reach of spiritual travel across the country.

Speaking about the Pilgrimage Travel Trends 2024-25, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "Pilgrimage Travel has always been part of our culture, but what we see now is its scale and consistency across the country. We are seeing steady growth, fuelled by stronger connectivity and Indians across all age groups and income segments planning pilgrimage-led trips. This growing demand is broadening traveller expectations and prompting the industry to innovate in ways that better serve the unique needs of the pilgrim traveller."

Spiritual travelers display unique booking behaviors that differ markedly from leisure tourists. Short-duration visits dominate the segment, with 53% choosing overnight stays versus 45% among holiday travelers. The communal aspect of religious journeys is evident in group travel patterns, which represent 47% of spiritual bookings compared to just 38.9% in leisure segments.

Spontaneous planning characterizes the sector, with nearly two-thirds of reservations occurring within a week of travel dates. However, travelers are increasingly willing to invest in better accommodations, as premium bookings above ₹7,000 jumped over 20%. The ₹7,000-10,000 category specifically expanded by 24%, while luxury options exceeding ₹10,000 grew 23%.

Infrastructure development has accelerated dramatically to meet rising demand. More than one-third of available hotel inventory at religious sites launched within three years, while premium properties expanded even faster, with 63% of upscale accommodations opening during this period. This rapid capacity addition underscores the sector's transformation into a major economic driver for India's hospitality industry.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price