Pixel 10 mobile: List of all new AI features Google is adding to fight Samsung, Apple

The Google Pixel 10 series is finally here, and the entire lineup looks quite impressive with a new chipset, upgraded specifications, and plenty of new AI-powered additions. However, this year, Google has set greater standards in terms of AI innovations that may get challenging for competitors like Samsung and Apple. The new Pixel 10 models primarily focus on AI, from smart and responsive Gemini AI to AI across the first-party apps that have caught our attention during the “Made by Google” event. Therefore, we have listed some of the newest and impressive AI features introduced for the new Pixel 10 models. Google to give tough competition to other smartphone brands with these Pixel 10 AI features.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 series: Top 8 AI features

Magic Cue: Google announced a new on-device AI assistant that provided users with relevant details, such as address from text messages, flight details from Gmail, and relevant photos, and other information based on the user context. This feature is quite similar to what Apple envisioned for a more personalised Siri.

Pixel Journal: With the Pixel 10 series, Google introduced a new journaling app dubbed “Pixel Journal.” This app uses Gemini Nano to provide users with suggestions on what to write about their goals, daily reflection, brainstorming ideas, and others.

Camera Coach: Another new AI addition to Pixel 10 phones is the Camera Coach, which will act as your personal photography guide. With the help of AI, the coach analyses the scene and subject to provide real-time suggestions on how to improve framing, composition, and other factors.

Gemini Live camera access: Google previously previewed this Gemini Live feature at the Google I/O, which gave Gemini access to the phone’s camera and provided users with visual guidance. Users simply need to point their camera at the objects or area for relevant queries, suggestions or tips.

Daily Hub: This feature is quite similar to Samsung’s Now bar, which offers a summary of the user’s day-to-day activities. Now on Pixel 10, the Daily Hub works similarly, providing users with information like upcoming calendar events, weather forecast, news topics, YouTube video recommendations, and more.

Call Transcripts: Another useful call feature is the new AI-powered call transcriptions that sound similar to voicemails, but it provide real-time text transcription of calls that are missed or declined.

Voice Translate: This is the upgraded version of Pixel's Live Translate feature, providing users with real-time call translation, all while maintaining the natural voice of the speaker. It mimics the speaker’s voice, which helps eliminate the robotic nature of the translated version, hence keeping the conversation natural.

Conversation-based photo editing: Lastly, Google has announced a new AI feature to the Google Photos app that lets users describe edits and changes to images via text or voice-based prompts. Users can simply use phrases like “Brighten the photo”, or “add clouds to the sky” to make the edits.