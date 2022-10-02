Planning to buy a 5G smartphone? Follow this checklist

The 5G service is launched in India, and it may soon be available everywhere across the country. But to use this high-speed technology, we need to have a 5g enabled-smartphone.

If you are planning to buy a 5G smartphone, make sure to check the following features, whether they are available in your desired smartphone, to get the maximum and long-term benefit.

According to a report on the Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan, these factors should be taken care of while choosing a 5G phone.

5G Chipset

For 5G connectivity in the smartphone, it is necessary to have a 5G chipset. These chipsets get a built-in module for 5G reception. The new 5G-enabled chipsets are now arriving in both the midrange and flagship smartphones. Apart from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 and later, Snapdragon 765G and above – all chipsets from Snapdragon 865 and later offer 5G support.

In the MediaTek powered smartphones, 5G support is available in low-end devices ranging from Dimension 700 to high-end Dimension 8100 and Dimension 9000 processors. The older G-series and Helio-series chipsets do not support 5G technology.

5G bands

While the chipset of the smartphone decides whether it will get 5G connectivity, in the absence of supported bands, even 5G phones will not give the full benefit of the next-generation connection.

Most of the 5G smartphones support only one or two 5G bands, so it makes little sense to buy them. It would be better to buy a device that supports more 5G bands.

Before buying, check which 5G bands are supported by the smartphone. These bands will be shown on the device’s product page or in the specifications section of the website. For a good 5G connection, the gadget should have 5G bands between 8 and 12 to provide 5G services on all networks.

Software updates

The report adds that several smartphones support 5G technology, but there may be some limitations in their software for SA (standalone) networks. In such smartphones, the brands may give OTA (over the air) updates in the next few weeks so that users can get 5G services without any hassle. Before buying a phone, ensure if it will get software updates for a long time.

Software updates will assure that you not only keep getting new features for a long time, but network connectivity bugs or flaws in the device will also get fixed.

