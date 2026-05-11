Planning to buy an Apple Watch? Students in India can now save more - All details

Buying an Apple Watch in India is now slightly cheaper for students and teachers. Apple has added its smartwatch lineup to the company’s education savings program, expanding an offer that was earlier limited to Macs, iPads, and related accessories during the back-to-school season.

Apple has finally added Apple Watch models to its education discount program for students and teachers in India. (Apple)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The update means that eligible college students, educators and academic staff can now purchase selected Apple Watch models at reduced prices from Apple Retail stores and the online education store. The offer is available in India along with several other regions where Apple runs its education pricing program.

Countries where the updated education savings are available include:

Australia

Canada

China

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Apple says almost every Apple Watch model currently sold by the company is eligible for special education discounts. These include:

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The only models not included are the Hermès editions of the Apple Watch lineup. Apple has also updated the India pricing for eligible buyers. The revised education prices are:

Apple Watch SE 3: Rs. 23,900

Apple Watch Series 11: Rs. 41,900

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rs. 80,900

The discount cuts close to 10 percent off the regular pricing available on Apple’s official store.

Apple is pitching the Apple Watch as a device that can help students manage daily schedules, workouts, and communication from a single screen. Features like Focus modes can reduce distractions during classes or study sessions, while Siri, timers, reminders, and calendar syncing can help users manage tasks without constantly checking their phones.

The company is also highlighting fitness and safety tools available on the smartwatch lineup. Users can track workouts through the Workout app, monitor movement through the Activity app, and check sleep data through sleep tracking features. Supported models also include tools such as Emergency SOS and Crash Detection.

How to Claim the Education Savings on Apple Watches:

To claim the education pricing in India, users must verify their eligibility through UNiDAYS before placing an order through the Apple India Education Store or at Apple Retail stores. Verification can be completed using a student or faculty ID card, or an institution's email address.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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