Planning to buy Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or Z Flip8? This new offer could save you money every month

Samsung launched its next-generation of foldable phones, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold8, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip8 in India last month. These new Galaxy Z series smartphones start at ₹1,24,999 and go all the up to ₹2,59,999 in the country. This price range, makes them out of budget for a lot of potential buyers. Now, Samsung has announced a new set of offers that lowers the entry barrier and it easier for buyers to buy these smartphones.

What are Samsung's new offers?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip8. (Samsung)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Samsung is offering a 30-month no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 smartphones. With this offer, interested buyers can own the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starting at ₹6,667 per month. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Galaxy Z Flip8 can be owned at a starting price of just ₹6,000 per month and ₹4,167 per month respectively. Earlier, this no-cost EMI limit was capped at a period of 24-months as a part of the Galaxy Forever program, which resulted in slightly higher monthly EMI compared to its newly announced offer.

As far as availability is concerned, Samsung says that this new offer is available via Samsung Finance+, TVS Credit, IDFC FIRST Bank and Poonawalla Fincorp for purchases made at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and participating retail outlets across India.

This offer assumes particular significance as the rising chip prices have driven up the prices of smartphones across price categories and made premium and ultra premium smartphones, like the newly launched Galaxy Z series devices out of reach for a lot of people globally and in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Flip8 India prices

Here are the variant-wise price breakdown of Samsung's newly launched foldable smartphones:

Model Colours Variant Price Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Violet Shadow, Graphite, Cream and Green Shadow (online exclusive) 12GB + 256GB ₹ 1,99,999 12GB + 512GB ₹ 2,19,999 16GB + 1TB ₹ 2,59,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Lavender, Graphite, Cream and Pistachio (online exclusive) 12GB + 256GB ₹ 1,79,999 12GB + 512GB ₹ 1,99,999 16GB + 1TB ₹ 2,29,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 Pink, Graphite, Cream and Mint (online exclusive) 12GB + 256GB ₹ 1,24,999 12GB + 512GB ₹ 1,44,999

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