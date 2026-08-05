Planning to buy Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or Z Flip8? This new offer could save you money every month

Samsung launched its next-generation of foldable phones, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold8, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip8 in India last month. These new Galaxy Z series smartphones start at ₹1,24,999 and go all the up to ₹2,59,999 in the country. This price range, makes them out of budget for a lot of potential buyers. Now, Samsung has announced a new set of offers that lowers the entry barrier and it easier for buyers to buy these smartphones.
What are Samsung's new offers?
Samsung is offering a 30-month no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 smartphones. With this offer, interested buyers can own the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starting at ₹6,667 per month. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Galaxy Z Flip8 can be owned at a starting price of just ₹6,000 per month and ₹4,167 per month respectively. Earlier, this no-cost EMI limit was capped at a period of 24-months as a part of the Galaxy Forever program, which resulted in slightly higher monthly EMI compared to its newly announced offer.
As far as availability is concerned, Samsung says that this new offer is available via Samsung Finance+, TVS Credit, IDFC FIRST Bank and Poonawalla Fincorp for purchases made at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and participating retail outlets across India.
This offer assumes particular significance as the rising chip prices have driven up the prices of smartphones across price categories and made premium and ultra premium smartphones, like the newly launched Galaxy Z series devices out of reach for a lot of people globally and in India.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Flip8 India prices
Here are the variant-wise price breakdown of Samsung's newly launched foldable smartphones:
Model
Colours
Variant
Price
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
|Violet Shadow, Graphite, Cream and Green Shadow (online exclusive)
|12GB + 256GB
|₹1,99,999
|12GB + 512GB
|₹2,19,999
|16GB + 1TB
|₹2,59,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8
|Lavender, Graphite, Cream and Pistachio (online exclusive)
|12GB + 256GB
|₹1,79,999
|12GB + 512GB
|₹1,99,999
|16GB + 1TB
|₹2,29,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8
|Pink, Graphite, Cream and Mint (online exclusive)
|12GB + 256GB
|₹1,24,999
|12GB + 512GB
|₹1,44,999
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