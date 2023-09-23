PlayStation Games that won't be available for free on PS Plus after October 2023

Some of the PlayStation Games won't be available for free on PS Plus after October 17. It is a big disappointment for gaming enthusiasts as some of their favourite titles are leaving the subscription service. Some of the popular games that will no longer be available are Far Cry 5, Limbo and Yakuza 5 Remastered.

Representational Picture(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the games would return to the catalog as deliveries available for purchase. The total number of games that would be no longer free, is 16. Here is the complete list of such games.

ALSO READ| Life beyond Earth: NASA's Webb Telescope detects CO2 on surface of Jupiter's Moon Europa

Astebreed

Clouds & Sheep 2

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Gal*Gunvolt: Burst

Goosebumps: The Game

Inside

Limbo

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The Crew

The Medium

The Quarry

TorqueL

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Premium)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Premium)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Premium)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON