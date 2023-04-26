Plunder and Warzone Ranked: New Call of Duty modes set to shake up Season 3

Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone 2 kicks off its third season, loaded with an array of fresh content for American gaming enthusiasts. This includes new game modes, skins, weapons, and quality-of-life enhancements, with even more features and items slated for release soon. CoD Season 3's highly anticipated game modes, Plunder and Warzone Ranked, have gamers buzzing with excitement.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Introduces New Plunder Game Mode and Updates (Image Credit: Activision)

Originally introduced in 2020 with the first Warzone game, Plunder challenges players to level up their weapons and gain experience, all while amassing the most cash to secure victory. The rapid respawn system ensures non-stop action as players go head-to-head until the clock runs out.

Call of Duty's developers have unveiled a thrilling new trailer spotlighting Plunder and announcing its release date. This revamped game mode introduces several innovative features, including in-game events that shift the match's tempo and provide added rewards along with modified game mechanics. Confirmed events comprise "Money Siphon," "Cannon Fodder," "Choke Hold," "Blood Money," "Heat," and "Contractor." However, complete details are yet to be disclosed, leaving fans eager for more.

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Plunder stations are set to offer an expanded range of options, such as "Credit Card," which grants players a 10% cash back on all purchases, and "Life Insurance," which enables players to secure a 'Top Secret' contract boasting an increased payout. As revealed in the exciting new trailer released today by Activision, Plunder 2.0 is set to launch on April 26, 2023.

The 'Plunder' trailer also provides a glimpse into additional game modes, featuring Warzone Ranked. However, players should take note that this competitive mode is slated for release alongside the Season 3 reload update later in the season, rather than debuting with Plunder.

Ahead of Plunder’s return, Activision has released a new patch and fixes update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Meanwhile, developer Infinity Wards is investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues and working to iron them out. Several players have reported bullet registration problems, server lags, delayed actions, and serious frame drops since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 launched two weeks ago.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 continues to provide exciting new content for players, with the promise of more features to come. “Actively working to resolve them,” the investigating reports read.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 patch notes for April 25

GLOBAL

GENERAL

Added descriptions for picking up individual trophies in the “Trophy Hunt” Event.

Reduced the number of lasers in Loadouts in Gunfight

Added more ammo caches to Zaya Observatory in Ground War.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where multiple Attachments displayed as Highlighted at the same time.

Fixed an issue that showed a lock symbol on a BlackCell Sector despite the Player owning BlackCell.

Fixed an issue that caused the loading time to spectate the next Player in Gunfight to take longer than intended.

Fixed an issue with Recruit a Friend where Challenges were not tracking as intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Pro-Tuned icon to display incorrectly when hovering an attachment in Gunsmith UI.

Fixed an issue where some “Trophy Hunt” Event UI was missing in Battle Royale and displayed an incorrect number of trophies earned.

Fixed an issue where, after restarting the game, both recruiters and recruitees would appear to lose progression on the Recruit a Friend Challenges menu.

Fixed an issue where War Track Bundles were not showing the Bundle names on the Vehicle Select Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause tab navigation in Multiplayer to display an incorrect screen.

WARZONE 2.0

BATTLE ROYALE

GENERAL

Moved Killstreak banners to reduce reticle overlap on screen.

Updated audio for opening loot caches.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing Players from pinging Contested Loadout Drops.

Fixed an issue where after playing a match through the “What’s Hot” Playlist, Players could be met with an error after attempting to open the After Action Report.

DMZ

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in the Active Duty tab, when the Player customizes their Operator’s Skin or Finisher, they may spot the Reactive Bonus Effect table overlapping the Bonus Effect table.

Fixed an issue where equipping a larger Backpack would sometimes show the smaller Backpack returned to the Player’s inventory with the wrong name in the UI.

Fixed an issue where if the Player is attempting to change weapons for their Loadout from the Active Duty tab, the Player will be sent back to the lobby screen.

