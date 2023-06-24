Google, Amazon announce mega investments after meeting PM Modi in US

Amazon and Google have announced mega investments in India after their chief executives met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States.Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took to Twitter to announce that the e-commerce giant will invest a total of $26 billion in India by 2030. “Productive meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally”, Jassy tweeted.The $26 billion investment includes the earlier announced plans to pump in $12 billion into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. This investment will be supporting an estimated average of 1,31,700 jobs in Indian business each year, the company had said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai during a meeting, at White House in Washington.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India.

Besides Amazon, search engine giant Google will set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in PM Modi's home state Gujarat.ALSO READ: Tech cooperation, 6 trade disputes resolved: Key takeaways from Modi's US visit"It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund. We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. PM’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do", Pichai said after meeting the prime minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“PM @narendramodi interacted with CEO of Alphabet Inc. and @Google @sundarpichai. They discussed measures like artificial intelligence, fintech and promoting research and development”, the prime minister's office tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON