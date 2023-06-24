Home / Technology / Google, Amazon announce mega investments after meeting PM Modi in US

Google, Amazon announce mega investments after meeting PM Modi in US

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2023 10:24 AM IST

During his State visit to US, PM Modi also met several CEOs including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman among others.

Amazon and Google have announced mega investments in India after their chief executives met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took to Twitter to announce that the e-commerce giant will invest a total of $26 billion in India by 2030. “Productive meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally”, Jassy tweeted.

The $26 billion investment includes the earlier announced plans to pump in $12 billion into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. This investment will be supporting an estimated average of 1,31,700 jobs in Indian business each year, the company had said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai during a meeting, at White House in Washington.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai during a meeting, at White House in Washington.(PTI)

These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India.

Besides Amazon, search engine giant Google will set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in PM Modi's home state Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Tech cooperation, 6 trade disputes resolved: Key takeaways from Modi's US visit

"It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund. We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. PM’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do", Pichai said after meeting the prime minister.

“PM @narendramodi interacted with CEO of Alphabet Inc. and @Google @sundarpichai. They discussed measures like artificial intelligence, fintech and promoting research and development”, the prime minister's office tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
google amazon andy jassy sundar pichai pm modi in us + 3 more
google amazon andy jassy sundar pichai pm modi in us + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out