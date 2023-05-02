Pokemon GO sees a massive drop in Remote Raid participation following controversial changes: Report

According to a recent reports, participation in Pokemon GO's Remote Raids has dropped significantly. This news comes after a series of controversial changes were made to the game earlier this year, including an increase in the prices of Remote Passes, controversial Sustainability Week, and limiting participation in Remote Raids. Niantic, the developers of Pokemon GO, claimed that these changes were necessary to rebalance the game and ensure its longevity.

Pokemon GO continues to receive new content, with new updates planned for May. (Image Credit: Niantic)

Pokebattler, a popular Pokemon GO statistics, and raid tracking site, reported a 54.75% drop in traffic on its website and app between April 6 and April 28. While Pokebattler is not an official Pokemon GO project, it is widely used by players for gym battle simulations, PvP simulations, and counters for Team Rocket in Pokemon GO.

The reported drop is a worry for Pokemon GO community, with players reporting a general dissatisfaction with the changes made to Remote Raids. Some players have even decided to say goodbye to Pokemon GO for good. Niantic has not yet responded to the backlash from players or indicated any plans to reverse the changes made to Remote Raids.

Despite the controversy, Pokemon GO continues to receive new content, with new updates planned for May. The game remains active and popular, but the drop in participation in Remote Raids suggests that Niantic may need to reconsider its changes if they want to keep players engaged.

It is worth noting that Pokebattler's numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, as the site is not affiliated with Niantic. However, the site's popularity among the PO-GO community suggests that its numbers are indicative of the overall trend in Remote Raids participation.

The drop in participation in Remote Raids is a significant blow for Pokemon GO, which relies heavily on player engagement to stay relevant. The game has faced numerous controversies and setbacks over the years, but has managed to remain popular thanks to its loyal fanbase and constant updates.

It remains to be seen whether Niantic will make any changes to address players' concerns about the Remote Raids changes. In the meantime, players will continue to enjoy the game's content and updates, while keeping a close eye on the Remote Raids situation.

