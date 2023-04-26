Catch 'Em all in person, Pokemon GO Fest 2023 teases exciting in-person events across the globe

Get ready, Pokemon trainers in the US! Niantic and The Pokemon Company are hyping up a major announcement for this year's Pokemon GO Fest. This exciting annual event, celebrated by fans worldwide, features live gatherings in various locations such as North America, Europe, and Japan. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the highly-anticipated 2022 PO-GO Fest made a triumphant return. Niantic Teases Major Announcement for Annual Event (Image Credit: Niantic)

Pokemon GO's developer is now preparing for the 2023 edition of this epic celebration. Niantic has been teasing the latest installment of the annual event on social media, building anticipation among fans. Last year, Pokemon GO, the wildly popular monster-catching mobile game, hosted in-person events in three cities during the summer of 2022. The festivities began in early July with a two-day event in Berlin, Germany, followed by gatherings in Seattle, Washington, and Sapporo, Japan. Stay tuned for more details on this year's Pokemon GO Fest and prepare to catch 'em all!

Recently, a mysterious video appeared on the Pokemon GO Twitter account, hinting at an upcoming announcement related to the in-person events for GO Fest 2023. The video cleverly mimics an airport's arrivals and departures board, displaying cities that hosted GO Fest in 2019 and 2022. The 2023 slots remain spinning as the video ends, building anticipation for the reveal of this year's featured cities. Previously, European events took place in German cities like Berlin and Dortmund, while North American events were held in Seattle and Chicago, spanning the West Coast and Midwest.

The teaser doesn't reveal any specifics about the 2023 Pokemon GO Fest locations, but past events indicate a wealth of new content for fans, including the chance to catch region-specific Pokemon like Torkoal and Tropius. Last year's grand finale even offered the opportunity to catch the Sky Forme of Gen 4 Mythical Pokemon, Shaymin. Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is expected to take place sometime during the summer.

In the meantime, Pokemon GO trainers have plenty to look forward to. Sustainability Week 2023 wraps up on Wednesday, April 26, giving players the chance to catch the recently-added Bounsweet and its evolutions. Niantic has also announced a special Elite Raid event for next month, offering another opportunity to capture the elusive Regidrago on May 13. The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 announcement will further enrich the upcoming content lineup for this beloved mobile game.