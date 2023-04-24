Niantic faces backlash from Pokemon GO fans over mocking tweet

Niantic, the company behind the popular mobile game Pokemon GO, is facing backlash from fans over recent changes to the game's Remote Raid feature. This has caused a decrease in the game's popularity, and fans have been vocal about their disappointment on social media. Niantic should address the Remote Raid feature (Image Credit: Niantic)

On April 6, Niantic implemented changes to the Remote Raid feature in Pokemon GO, which allows players to participate in raids from a distance. These changes sparked negative feedback from fans who were already unhappy with the feature's direction and the recent Sustainability Week bonus disappointment. Despite the outcry, Niantic has not yet addressed these concerns.

Adding to fans' frustration, Niantic recently posted a tweet that appeared to mock the Pokemon GO community. The tweet, which has since been deleted, showed statistics for "going outside" accompanied by tomato and popcorn emojis (Maybe Niantic is adapting the Rotten Tomato's style). Some fans interpreted this as a reference to the Remote Raid feature, and it drew further criticism from players.

Fans have taken to Twitter and Reddit to voice their opinions about the changes to the game and Niantic's response to their feedback. On Reddit, players criticized the company for having biased reviewers who are seemingly in favor of the changes. They also expressed frustration over Niantic's unprofessional behavior in making statements that seemed to target the community, only to delete them after negative feedback.

Despite the several backlashes over two weeks, Niantic has not indicated any plans to change its approach to the game. With the company also focusing on developing other titles, such as the upcoming Monster Hunter Now app, some fans are concerned that Pokemon GO will continue to decline in popularity.

Given the negative feedback from fans, Niantic may need to take action to address their concerns before it's too late. This could involve revisiting the changes to the Remote Raid feature or finding other ways to improve the game mechanics. As it stands, the company's response to the situation has only fueled the frustration of the Pokemon GO community.

Despite the recent backlash, Pokemon GO continues to host regular events for its community. However, if the company does not address fans' concerns, it's likely that the game's player base will continue to decline. It remains to be seen what Niantic's next move will be, but hopefully, the company will take steps to address fans' concerns and ensure the long-term success of Pokemon GO.