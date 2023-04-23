Niantic fails to douse anger, fans furious after it cancels bonus in Pokemon GO Sustainability Week

Niantic, the developers of Pokemon GO, has come under fire again for their recent decision to nerf Remote Raid Access, leading to protests and boycotts from the game’s fans. This is not the first time Niantic has faced criticism for their management of the game, including inflating microtransaction prices and repeated bugs and errors. Pokemon GO Sustainability Week is now live on Android and IOS (Image Credit: Niantic)

Recently, Niantic launched the annual Pokemon GO Sustainability Week event, featuring several bonuses and grass and water-type Pokemon. However, an error in the official infographic caused one of the proposed bonuses, Candy with Buddy Monsters for only half of the usual distance, to be canceled. This led to major disappointment among fans, with some accusing the developers of destroying the game.

In a tweet by Niantic Support official, they explained one of the bonuses in their announcement for the Sustainability event was an error. The tweet read, “Trainers, we’d like to like to clarify that there is an error with our infographic for the Sustainability Week event bonuses. The stated ‘1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokemon’ will not be available as a bonus for this event.”

Most of the fans expected Nianatic to honor the bonus and make up for their mistake, especially since the correction was done after the event started in some countries.

Famous Pokemon GO streamer, RaidAway stated, “Even if it was a mistake to put it on the infographic, why wouldn’t you just add it to please everyone?”

Some fans speculate that Niantic may have intentionally canceled the bonus to make it harder for casual players to acquire mega and primal energy, which is essential to the game. Fans are claiming these harsh decisions actually killed the game.

GrantNAlex bluntly tweeted, “You are just trolling at this point.”

A year-old Pokemon GO Reddiotr, GabryLv posted his experience with PO-GO community. The post read, “Many year ago I joined my pogo community and chat for raids and events was always banging. After the price increase the chat is ghost down,” added, “It's boring as hell, no one plays, no one cares….Niantic destroyed the game .”

The lack of response from Niantic to these criticisms has frustrated fans, with many quitting the game or planning to do so. The repeated errors and mismanagement by the developers have led to many fans losing interest in the game and feeling let down by Niantic.

ALSO READ| | April’s Pokemon GO Raid Schedule: Catch legendary Pokemon and battle with friends

The recent cancellation of that proposed bonus in the Pokemon GO Sustainability Week event has caused major disappointment and frustration among fans, leading to accusations of mismanagement by Niantic. The lack of response from the developer has further aggravated fans, who are calling for a satisfactory explanation and improved management of the game. Niantic is yet to release any apology note on their mistake.