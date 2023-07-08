Potential Red Dead Redemption remaster threatens delay for highly awaited GTA 6

The most anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) might face further delays, as a new rumour suggests that Rockstar Games is preparing to launch a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption.

GTA 6 Fandmade Poster

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This speculation stems from the recent rating of Red Dead Redemption by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, indicating a potential remaster for consoles and PC.

Red Dead Redemption. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

Gaming news outlet Kotaku further supports this claim, with writer Zack Zwiezen revealing that the project was temporarily put on hold but has since resumed development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zwiezen's tweet sheds light on the situation. "As I previously reported, there had been plans for a RDR1 remaster/remake for a while, but post-GTA Trilogy debacle those plans got shelved. However, I was told that the RDR1 remaster wasn't dead, just taking a pause until closer/after GTA6's launch," the tweet reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fans eagerly anticipate both Red Dead Redemption Remastered and GTA 6, concerns arise regarding the potential impact of the remaster's release on the launch of the highly anticipated GTA installment.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, hinted at a release window for GTA 6 during an investor call, suggesting a debut between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Take-Two's statement adds to the excitement: "Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company. For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Arthur Morgan in hilarious chicken promotion delights Red Dead Redemption 2 fans

Previous leaks have already given fans a glimpse into the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

It appears that the setting will be Vice City and will introduce both male and female playable characters. Leaked scenes depict a Bonnie and Clyde-style dynamic, with the characters involved in a diner robbery, aligning with earlier reports.

Plus, there are rumours of multiple drag racing strips and at least one farm being featured in GTA 6.