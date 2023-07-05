Arthur Morgan in hilarious chicken promotion delights Red Dead Redemption 2 fans

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans were taken by surprise and found amusement in a recent sighting of a restaurant sign featuring Arthur Morgan promoting chicken. Arthur Morgan's unexpected role in restaurant sign. (Image Credit: Reddit/Practical-Loss-6806)

This is just one of the many instances where Arthur’s likeness has been used unofficially to advertise or sell products, despite copyright regulations.

Red Dead Redemption assets, including Arthur Morgan, have been spotted worldwide in various attempts to market goods or attract customers.

Fans have previously encountered restaurant murals depicting scenes from the game and even found John Marston's image on shoe boxes.

Given the immense popularity and iconic status of Red Dead Redemption 2, it appears that some businesses cannot resist leveraging its appeal to promote their own merchandise.

An image has surfaced featuring a humorous sign for a taqueria and carniceria (a Mexican-style butcher shop).

On the sign above the entrance, the iconic image of Arthur Morgan pointing his gun from the game's cover has been cleverly altered, replacing the firearm with a chicken drum-stick.

The modified image seamlessly blends with the general Western-themed visuals of the sign. But, the unauthorized use of copyrighted material could potentially lead to legal repercussions for the business owner, should Take-Two Interactive decide to take action.

The exact location of this restaurant and the current status of the sign remain unclear. Nevertheless, the image has garnered significant attention, with even the official KFC Spanish Twitter account sharing it and playfully acknowledging the competition.

Fans have joined in on the fun, making jokes about Arthur's voice actor offering jelly beans or donating to the camp for fried chicken funds.

While using copyrighted material without permission is generally discouraged, it is evident that RDR2 has captivated gamers worldwide. Not everyone may recognize Arthur Morgan promoting chicken on a store sign, but the team at Rockstar Games undeniably succeeded in bringing the Old West to life. This accomplishment seems to have inspired designers seeking a Western or cowboy theme to incorporate the game's intellectual property into their works. With rumors circulating about a Red Dead Redemption remaster, even more players may soon be introduced to this immersive world, potentially leading to an increase in similar signs and murals.