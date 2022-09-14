Power subsidy in Delhi: How to apply on WhatsApp? Check here

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that from October, residents of the national capital can get the electricity subsidy only if they apply for it. This means the power subsidy will no longer be available by default.

Addressing a press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said people can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 to avail free electricity scheme.

People who want to avail the power subsidy will have to apply for the same before September 30.

Here are the steps to apply for subsidised electricity supply:

Through missed call

A missed call can be given to 7011311111 to apply for the subsidy.

Through WhatsApp

> Add the following contact on WhatsApp- 7011311111

> Say ‘Hi’ on the WhatsApp chat and you will get the opt-in form for subsidy

> Scan the QR code on the subsidy form provided along with your latest BSES bill.

> Click on the SMS link received on your registered mobile number with BSES.

> After doing this, you will get a message that the subsidy on their electricity bill is active.

Through offline mode

You can also apply for power subsidy offline by filling up a form attached with your power bill and submitting it at designated collection centres, and the subsidy will continue from October 1.

Currently, people whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. However, those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy.

During Wednesday's press conference, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said many residents were willing to pay their electricity bills in full and wanted an option to give up the power subsidy.

“This facility can be availed electronically from today. Those who apply till October 31 will get the subsidy for the month. Those who do not do so will have to pay their bills but they can apply next month to get it,” Kejriwal added.