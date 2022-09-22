Promotional mails flooding your inbox? Here's how to get rid of them

With the increase of online services, companies have resorted to easy ways of advertising like targeting our Gmail accounts with their promotional mails. They are bombarded in huge numbers by websites for marketing or to seek attention to their campaigns. We are often fed up with the unnecessary promotional messages popping up in our Gmail accounts. The usefulness of the emails declines over time, and ultimately they become trash for us.

However, to get rid of this promotional messages may be tricky. But we are at your rescue, here we are presenting steps to stop all these promotional emails simultaneously.

If your inbox is getting overflowed with promotional emails from any particular website, then you can just unsubscribe the specific website. For this, every promotional email is embedded with an ‘Unsubscribe’ button placed at the end of the message in the email. Click the button to stop and unsubscribe from the website mailings list, then and there. After doing this, the website will not send the promotional emails to your Gmail account.

However, frequently it so happens that, knowingly or unknowingly, we subscribe to many unnecessary promotional mails which later turn out to be junk for us, even overshadowing the important emails. Unsubscribing these websites individually by searching the mail and tapping unsubscribe every time, is a tedious task. Fortunately, there is a way to get rid of these bulk promotional emails at one go.

To unsubscribe all the promotional emails in a snap, follow the below given steps:

STEP 1: Login to the Gmail account on your desktop

STEP 2: Find the search bar placed in the top. In the search bar, enter input as ‘unsubscribe’. This search command will display a list of all emails with the unsubscribe button embedded in it.

STEP 3: After finding all the emails with an unsubscribe button, tick the box above to select all emails

STEP 4: Check once for any important mails and if you want to keep some emails, you can deselect them as per the requirement. Once done, click on the delete button.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail