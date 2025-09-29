PS5 DualSense now supports multi-device connections: Here’s how to connect

Sony has rolled out a new system update for the PlayStation 5 that changes how players use their DualSense controllers. The update now allows the controller, including the DualSense Edge, to stay paired with multiple devices at the same time. Earlier, users had to repeat the pairing process whenever they switched between a PS5, PC, smartphone, or Mac. With this new feature, up to four devices can be stored, and players can switch between them with quick button shortcuts. Sony’s PS5 update lets players connect DualSense controllers to multiple devices and switch effortlessly.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set it up and make the most of it.

Step 1: Prepare the Controller

Before linking the controller, ensure it is not actively connected to any device. If the light bar and player indicator are glowing, press and hold the PS button until both turn off. Also, disconnect any USB cable, as the feature only works with wireless pairing.

Step 2: Assign a Device Slot

Each device gets saved to a slot linked to a button combination. To set one up:

Hold down the PS button and one of the action buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, or Square) for around five seconds.

Wait for the light bar to flash twice, showing the controller is ready to connect.

On the chosen device, such as a PC, Mac, or phone, turn on Bluetooth and select the DualSense controller from the list.

Once connected, that device will be tied to the chosen action button.

Step 3: Switch Between Devices

Switching is straightforward once the devices are registered. Power on the device you want to use, then press and hold the PS button along with the action button linked to its slot for three seconds. The controller’s light bar will blink, then remain on, confirming the switch. The player indicator will also light up according to the slot number.

In short, this update will reduce the hassle of constant re-pairing and will make it easier for players who split their time across different platforms or use Remote Play on mobile.