Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with AI, gaming, and camera upgrades for mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform, designed to bring advanced features to a wider range of mid-tier smartphones. Built using TSMC’s 4nm process, this chipset introduces enhanced AI functions, gaming improvements, and upgraded camera support. It also enables large language models (LLMs) and generative AI assistants to operate directly on devices without relying on cloud processing. Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip to improve AI, gaming, and camera features in mid-range mobile phones.(Qualcomm)

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Key Features, Performance and AI Improvements

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 features a prime CPU core running at 2.8GHz, which is supported by four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and three efficiency cores reaching up to 1.8GHz. This architecture promises a 27 percent boost in CPU speed compared to its predecessor. The integrated Adreno GPU delivers 30 percent faster graphics rendering, while AI performance sees a 65 percent increase, claims Qualcomm. Qualcomm’s AI Engine powers these on-device capabilities.

On the other hand, it includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system. The platform supports LP-DDR5x RAM running at 4,200MHz and various storage standards including UFS 4.0, 3.1, and 2. It also carries Snapdragon Sound technology, which incorporates Qualcomm’s Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) and Aqstic audio codec to handle multiple audio formats.

Furthermore, camera enhancements also come through the Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor and Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which supports INT4, INT8, and INT16 precision levels for AI tasks. The chipset enables AI-driven autofocus, auto white balance, and auto exposure adjustments for both photos and videos. It also supports electronic image stabilisation and can capture HDR videos at up to 4K resolution and 30 frames per second.

For gaming, Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, Triple ISP, and Adaptive Game Configuration improve responsiveness and visual quality have also been included.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Availability

Qualcomm confirmed that smartphone brands such as Honor, Vivo, and Realme will be among the first to integrate the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 into their upcoming smartphones. These devices are expected to launch soon, targeting mid-range and upper mid-range markets. The new chipset is designed to offer competitive pricing alongside features previously only available in flagship phones. It will provide consumers with access to advanced AI, gaming and camera improvements in more affordable devices.