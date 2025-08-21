Qualcomm’s latest smartwatch chips, Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2 launched: 6 highlights

Qualcomm has just released brand-new chipsets for smartwatches named Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2. These are wearable platforms, and the company claims that these bring better connectivity, efficiency, and location tracking for wearables. Notably, the latest Pixel Watch 4, which was released yesterday, comes with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, making it the first smartwatch to support these mobile platforms. Here's what's new about both the platforms.

Pixel Watch 4 is the first wearable to be powered by W5 Gen 2.(Qualcomm)