Realme 14 Pro colour changing design revealed ahead of India launch- All details

Realme 14 Pro 5G series is launching in India in the coming weeks and the company has finally started to tease the product by showcasing its unique design. The new series will consist of two models, the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, both launching in the mid-range segment similar to their predecessor. Now on December 19, Realme revealed the colour-changing back panel design of the Realme 14 Pro which has caught everyone’s attention in the smartphone industry. Alongside the unique back panel design, Realme also revealed its IP ratings, camera module design, and more. Therefore, let’s have a look at what the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series will offer. Realme 14 Pro is to launch with a colour-changing back panel, check details.(Realme)

Also read: Realme 14 Pro series confirmed to launch in India soon: Key features revealed ahead of launch

Realme 14 Pro colour-changing design

Realme shared a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) revealing the back pane design of the new Realme 14 Pro model. The design showcased a colour-changing back panel when exposed to water. Realme highlighted that the Realme 14 Pro will become the world’s first colour-changing smartphone. The smartphone has also received P66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, showcasing its lasting durability with water and dust. Additionally, the Realme 14 has received some design changes in comparison to the predecessor. The smartphone features a circular camera module with a thick metal ring housing three camera sensors and three LED flashlights which are called MagicGlow.

Also read: Realme 14X 5G launched in India with 6000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and more- All details

Realme also hosted a media event in Copenhagen during which it showcased Realme 14 Pro’s cold-sensitive colour-changing technology which was curated in collaboration with Nordic industrial design studio Valeur Designers. It was reported that the rear panel colour will change when the smartphone is exposed to below 16 degree Celsius temperature. During the event, it was also revealed how the Pearl White pattern of the Realme 14 Pro was created, which was explained to use a fusion fibre process that included a 30-step process. While the design is unique, we are also waiting for the specifications and features to be revealed.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro vs Realme GT 6

Realme 14 Pro series launch

The X post revealed the Realme 14 Pro series will be launched globally on January 2025. However, the exact launch date is yet to be determined by the company. Therefore, in the first month of 2025, we may get to witness several smartphone launches including OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and others.