Realme 15 Pro 5G mobile launch: Specs, battery, upgraded display and more

Realme is launching its popular mid-range series smartphone, the Realme 15 Pro 5G, in India on July 24, 2025. The brand has been teasing the launch on its website and social media platforms, revealing the smartphone’s design, specifications and features ahead of the official launch. The Realme 15 Pro is expected to come with massive upgrades over its predecessor, with a bigger battery, a new display, and a powerful processor. Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on the upcoming Realme 15 Pro, then here’s everything Realme has confirmed, and what we expect to be revealed during launch. Realme 15 Pro is revealed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Here’s what we know so far.(Realme)

Realme 15 Pro: Specifications and features

Realme has curated a dedicated microsite for the launch of the Realme 15 Pro. The page confirmed several smartphone features, revealing its performance features, display, and battery size. Realme 15 Pro will feature a HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 6500nits peak brightness. The display has a 94% screen-to-body ratio and offers a 2,500Hz touch response rate. Lastly, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

For performance, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, fabricated with TSMC’s 4nm process. It is expected to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with up to 512GB internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone will be powered by a 7000mAh battery that will support 80W fast charging. Despite having a bigger battery, Realme revealed that the smartphone will measure 7.69mm in thickness. The smartphone also retains an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The page also confirmed that the Realme 15 Pro will come in four colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, Velvet Green, and Silk Pink. Furthermore, we can get AI-powered features such as AI Edit Genie, which will edit images using voice prompts, AI Gaming Coach 2.0 and AI Ultra Touch Control.

The company also teased the camera features, but it did not reveal any major features. However, we expect the smartphone to feature a 50MP triple camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera. However, we may have to wait a few more days to confirm what the Realme 15 Pro camera looks like. Alongside the Realme 15 Pro model, we also expect to see a base model, the Realme 15.