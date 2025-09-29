Realme 15x design, key specs, and launch date officially confirmed - All details

Realme is gearing up to expand its Realme 15 series with a new model, the Realme 15x 5G. Following the recent launch of the Realme 15T, the company has announced that the 15x 5G will go official on October 1 at 12 PM IST in India. The company confirmed that the device will be available for purchase on the same day. Realme 15x 5G mobile is set to launch soon with a large display and advanced features. (Realme)

Realme 15x 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme 15x 5G is set to come with a punch-hole display design, and the rear camera module features a ring-shaped LED flash. The device will house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging, which aims to allow for extended usage and quick top-ups.

For photography, the device is expected to feature a 50MP front camera and a 50MP primary rear camera. The display is reported to support a 144Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 1200 nits, aiming to deliver smooth visuals. Realme has also highlighted the device’s durability, with the 15x 5G featuring an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and a chassis built to meet military-grade shock standards.

The Realme 15x 5G will offer up to 24GB of Dynamic RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be powered by a 6nm octa-core processor, which appears to be a MediaTek chip, though the exact model has not yet been confirmed. Realme India’s Flipkart microsite is expected to offer further details ahead of the official release.

While additional specifications remain undisclosed, the company has emphasized the device’s strong build and high-performance components. The price of the Realme 15x 5G has not been officially revealed, but industry analysts suggest it could fall below Rs. 15,000 based on its features.

Realme 15x 5G Mobile: Launch Date

The Realme 15x 5G mobile is scheduled to launch on October 1, 2025, in China.