Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G mobile launch on January 6: 9 key details you must know

Realme 16 Pro Plus is launching in the Indian market on January 6, and ahead of the launch, the brand has confirmed several key details about both the Realme 16 Pro Plus. These include information about the chipset, cameras, performance, battery, design, and more. Here are the key details you should expect. Realme 16 series design has been revealed.(Realme)

Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G mobile launch: 9 Key details

1. The Realme 16 Pro Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is a capable mid-range processor and should deliver solid performance.

2. The phone will feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera. Images confirm a triple camera setup, although details about the primary camera and the third lens are yet to be revealed.

3. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. This is likely to be a silicon-carbon battery, similar to Realme’s recent phones.

4. Realme says the phone will be big on portraits. The 200-megapixel camera is expected to enable portraits at multiple focal lengths, including 1x, 3.5x and 10x.

5. The phone will feature a new Luma colour algorithm for the cameras, which is expected to enhance overall photo quality.

6. In terms of design, the phone has been showcased in multiple colour options, including Camellia Pink, Master Grey and Master Gold. The camera module design is reminiscent of the Realme GT 8 Pro launched earlier this year, although the module itself looks different. The back is flat with minimal Realme branding, while the sides appear curved rather than flat.

7. The display will offer up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, making it suitable for outdoor use. It will be a curved display with Netflix HDR certification and a 2,500Hz touch response rate.

8. It will offer IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance and can withstand extreme temperatures of up to 80 degrees Celsius, according to the brand.

9. On the software side, the phone will run Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and will receive three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of Android security updates.

