Realme 9i's 5G variant to be launched today, see specifications here

The 5G variant of Realme 9i is going to be launched today in the Indian market. The phone cost is expected to be around Rs. 15,000 to cover the economical 5G market segment. Realme 9i was launched early in January this year.

The streaming of launch will be live from 11:30 am on Realme India’s YouTube and social media channels. With Realme 10 in the pipeline, manufacturer is upgrading its existing models to spread its market in the affordable mobile segment of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000. The Realme 9i presently costs ₹13,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB variant.

With 5G spectrum allocation completed and the government confident of rolling the services soon, the market is flooded with 5G supported phone. Customers are inclined towards these phones expecting enhanced network coverage and speed with 5G.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

It has chipset of MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, which company claims has AnTuTu score of 3,50,000

The phone is supposed to run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box

The ‘rockstar style’ design with a thickness of 8.1mm is claimed by the company as the thinnest in the segment

It will run on 8GB RAM and with 128GB internal storage

It has 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

It will flaunt three rear cameras. It expected to be a 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP auxiliary sensors for depth and macro photos. Also, it may have a 16MP front camera for selfies.