Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Which smartphone to buy around Rs.40000

Realme has launched a new addition to its GT 7 series in India. After gaining much recognition with the flagship Realme GT 7 Pro model, the company has launched a mid-ranger under the series called the Realme GT 7. This new smartphone comes in the performance segment with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip. However, there are several smartphones around Rs.40000 that offer premium-like features and performance. One of such popular mid-rangers is the new OnePlus 13R, which was launched earlier in January. Therefore, to know if the new Realme GT 7 lives up to the hype, we have curated a detailed comparison of the smartphone with the OnePlus 13R. Know which smartphone is a smart buy, the Realme GT 7 or the OnePlus 13R.(Realme/ OnePlus)

Also read: Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display tech - Details

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Design and display

The Realme GT 7 has taken inspiration from its flagship sibling, the Realme GT 7 Pro, with a square-shaped camera module. It features an IceSense Graphene rear panel and laser-etched frame, giving a premium look. It also comes with an IP69 rating for water protection and Armour shell protection. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R features a matte-finish glass rear panel and aluminium frame, similar to its flagship phones. However, it is not as durable as the Realme GT 7 due to a lower IP65 rating.

Also read: Moto G96 key specs, design and colour options tipped online - All details

For display, the Realme GT 7 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

The Realme GT 7 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R also comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the Realme GT 7 relies on a 32MP front-facing camera, and the OnePus 13R features a 16MP selfie shooter.

Also read: Oppo K13x 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - All details

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Performance and battery

The Realme GT 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor paired with up to 12GB and up to 512GB internal storage. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB USF 4.0 storage. Therefore, both could offer a premium performance and smooth day-to-day usage.

Lastly, the Realme GT 7 is backed by a 7000mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 13R is backed by a 6000mAh battery. Realme supports 120W fast charging, and OnePlus supports 80W charging.