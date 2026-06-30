MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to immediately complete the installation of barriers along the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Atal Setu, to prevent suicides. It will also constitute a high-level committee to recommend additional preventive measures. Govt orders suicide barriers on Atal Setu

The issue was raised in the legislative council on Monday by BJP’s Uma Khapre, who expressed concern over the increasing number of suicides on the 21.8-km-long sea bridge, of which 16.5 km stretches over the sea.

Khapre said that while a CCTV surveillance network is there, emergency responders are unable to reach quickly enough. She added that the existing safety measures were inadequate to prevent suicides.

Responding to the issue, minister Uday Samant said the remaining work of installing protective barriers would be completed on priority. “I spoke to the chief minister on Monday, and he has said that a committee of police and other officials will be set up to prevent suicides,” Samant said.

According to figures shared by Samant, six suicide attempts were reported on the Atal Setu in 2024, resulting in four deaths, while two people were rescued. In 2025, six incidents were reported again, with five deaths and one survivor. This year, three suicide incidents have been reported so far, and the bodies of two victims are yet to be recovered.

NCP MLC Aniket Tatkare suggested deploying robotic rescue equipment, similar to systems used in Murud in Raigad district. Samant said that the existing emergency response infrastructure on the bridge includes three motorcycles, three vehicles, two speedboats, two ambulances and two maintenance vans.