Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile launched: Check price in India, specifications and features

Realme has officially launched its new GT series model, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G, in India. The smartphone flaunts a unique switchable camera module design, flagship performance, and Ricoh GR-tuned triple camera setup. The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G joins the flagship smartphone market as a new competitor to the OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 series, iPhone 17, and others in the similar price range. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at what the new Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile has to offer. Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in India.(Realme)

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Price and availability in India

The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G will come in Diary White and Urban Blue colours. The smartphone will come at a starting price of ₹72,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs. 78,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. There is another Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition model, which is designed with the Aston Martin F1 team. This model will be priced at ₹79,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant.

The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile will be available to purchase from November 25 on Realme's official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores as well.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Specifications and features

The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that offers up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with Realme’s R1 graphics chip and Hyper Vision AI chip. For ease in multitasking and thermal heat management, the smartphone is also equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling system.

The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G features a Ricoh GR-tuned triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Ricoh GR mode, a 200MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. In addition, the smartphone is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.