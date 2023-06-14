Now, record and share video messages of up to 60 seconds on WhatsApp. Details

To provide users with an enhanced way to quicky communicate through short videos, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a tool for both iOS and Android, with the feature allowing people to record and share clips with a duration of up to 60 seconds.

This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is according to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp.

How will the feature work?

WABetaInfo uploaded this screenshot on its website to explain how this feature will work:

WhatsApp's new 'shot video' feature (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the image above, the ability to record clips of up to 60 seconds will be available inside an individual's personal chat with a fellow WhatsApp user. Once there, the sender must tap the microphone button (extreme right, on the bottom of your phone's screen).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If the microphone turns into a video camera, it means that the tool has been enabled on your WhatsApp account. Also, as seen in the attached screenshot, you must ‘hold’ the video camera to record your clip, and tap it to switch to audio. Additionally, recipients must update their version of WhatsApp to receive video messages.

It must also be noted that this ability is end-to-end-encrypted; this means that nobody outside the conversation, including the Meta-owned instant messaging service, can access these video messages.

Availability

It is available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to even more people over the coming weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail