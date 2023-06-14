Now, record and share video messages of up to 60 seconds on WhatsApp. Details
According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is rolling out this feature for both iOS and Android.
To provide users with an enhanced way to quicky communicate through short videos, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a tool for both iOS and Android, with the feature allowing people to record and share clips with a duration of up to 60 seconds.
This is according to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp.
How will the feature work?
WABetaInfo uploaded this screenshot on its website to explain how this feature will work:
As seen in the image above, the ability to record clips of up to 60 seconds will be available inside an individual's personal chat with a fellow WhatsApp user. Once there, the sender must tap the microphone button (extreme right, on the bottom of your phone's screen).
If the microphone turns into a video camera, it means that the tool has been enabled on your WhatsApp account. Also, as seen in the attached screenshot, you must ‘hold’ the video camera to record your clip, and tap it to switch to audio. Additionally, recipients must update their version of WhatsApp to receive video messages.
It must also be noted that this ability is end-to-end-encrypted; this means that nobody outside the conversation, including the Meta-owned instant messaging service, can access these video messages.
Availability
It is available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to even more people over the coming weeks.