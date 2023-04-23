Red Dead Redemption 2 ‘hat’ detail showcases game’s incredible attention to realism

From hunting cams to small interactions with NPCs (non-playable characters), Red Dead Redemption 2 is filled with such hidden details that many players won’t discover on their first playthrough. It is these minute details that come together and form the wider gamer, presenting a near-perfect representation of the Wild West and Outlaws. The fact that players are still discovering new things and investing their hours in exploring after all these years is a testament to the game’s depth. Now, a recent discovery has revealed cool nuances about Arthur Morgan’s hat and mesmerized fans.

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to impress gamers (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

TastyBirds, a Redditor recently pointed out an interesting cool detail about the game’s hats, in which water collects and drips off the brim of the player’s hat in the rain. Though this is a small detail but it is a testament to the unwavering commitment to realism that Rockstar has put into the game.

Despite the lack of an official announcement about Red Dead Redemption 3, it is safe to assume that one will be arriving in the future. The massive sales numbers of Red Dead Redemption 2 ensure that it will at least be a consideration, even if it’s not an immediate priority for Rockstar.

Even after half a decade Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to impress players with its commitmen to realism. With the possibility of a Red Dead Redemption 3 in the future, gamers can only hope Rockstar will continue to deliver amazing games that push the limits of what is possible in the gaming industry.

