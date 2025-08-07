Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review: More features and fewer compromises in new Champagne Gold

Xiaomi brought back last year’s phone in a fresh Champagne Gold finish, and honestly, I’m fine with that. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ rocks this subtle gold look, but everything under the hood is exactly the same. Specs and price haven’t changed: starting at ₹27,999, you’re still getting some seriously solid hardware and features that are tough to ignore. Redmi Note 14 Pro+: New colour with same reliable performance

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Design and build quality

The first thing I noticed when I picked up the phone was its weight. The phone looks slender but only until you notice the large camera module at the back. It weighs 214 grams, not exactly a lightweight device but it feels pretty sturdy in hand. The frame is polycarbonate with a glossy finish.

The display and rear panel are curved making the phone feel thin in your hand. One hand usability on this phone is amazing, I really miss those days when flagship phones came with curved displays.

The build quality of the smartphone is the same as before. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the rear panel is Gorilla Glass 7i with matte texture. It feels great to touch and prevents fingerprints and smudges, which is honestly a blessing if you're tired of constantly cleaning your phone. With IP68 water and dust resistance, this smartphone is a total package for durability.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Display

The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and it's curved on the sides. It seems like a gimmick but it actually makes one hand usage and handling the phone way better than flat edges. The display has everything you can expect from a flagship smartphone - it's FHD+, 120Hz and comes with flagship grade protection.

The brightness is great, perfectly readable outside and inside. Content looks fantastic and the 120Hz smooth refresh rate makes the usage buttery smooth. Colour and saturation are good but not as good as Samsung's S series smartphones. This isn't an ideal comparison because it costs less than half the price of the phone I'm comparing it with. Overall I like this display and seeing a midrange smartphone with curved display in 2025 feels great.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Performance

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and I know that this isn't the best you can get at this price, but I don't see it as a dealbreaker. Never saw a single lag in daily stuff - swiping, switching between apps and watching YouTube runs smooth as it can be. I did benchmark the chip and the results are in the screenshot for you to check out.

The phone only struggles a little in demanding games like Genshin and Zenless Zone Zero, but BGMI runs smooth at the highest graphics settings available. The only problem I found with this chip is that it throttles with continuous stress which you can see in the screenshot. This is surprising since Xiaomi advertised a large vapor chamber for cooling. To its credit, the phone only got warm at most during continuous gaming sessions, nothing too concerning.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Camera

This triple camera setup on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is the perfect configuration for a mid-range smartphone. It includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto with 2.5x zoom and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The colours are actually spot on - they're not too saturated which I really appreciate. Machine learning does work here to enhance the image but it's not too much, so your photos don't end up looking artificial.

The night mode is surprisingly good, it takes really bright and detailed pictures. It extensively uses AI to enhance the shot but the kind of pictures you get are amazing for this price point. The 20MP front camera is good enough to capture occasional selfies or do video calls, nothing too exceptional but definitely serviceable.

The AI features that Xiaomi added in the gallery app aren't new to see on a smartphone in 2025. You get all the popular AI features for photo editing like object eraser, expand image, AI object clipper and more. All of these work well enough and can come in handy if used correctly.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Software

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is running Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top. The user interface is pretty smooth, animations are tight and most OS functions work as you expect them to work. I like that Xiaomi also jumped on the AI bandwagon and added multiple AI features throughout the UI.

There are AI features for text content and the Gallery app also got some AI image editing features. Some of the image editing tools are great and may come in handy at times. For the Indian variant, you get features like AI Smart Clip for grabbing text or objects from images, AI Erase Pro for removing unwanted stuff from photos, Circle to Search integration, and AI Translation that works pretty well. Xiaomi promised 3 years of software updates and 4 more years of security updates. This isn't the best software experience you can get at this price but if you know your way around HyperOS, it won't bother you even once.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Battery and charging

Redmi packed a 6,200mAh silicon carbon battery in this smartphone and let me be straight - unless you're gaming on this phone constantly, it can easily take you into the second day before you need to charge it. The 90 watt charger is fast and it can charge the phone from zero to full in about half an hour. The silicon carbon technology makes the battery more efficient without adding extra weight to the phone, which is honestly impressive engineering.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Pros and cons

Pros:

Great design and build quality with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 rating

Bright AMOLED display with perfect outdoor visibility

Camera produces good results with excellent night mode

Long battery life with super fast 90W charging included in box

Curved display makes one-handed usage amazing

Cons:

A bit on the heavier side with that massive camera bump

Ultrawide and telephoto cameras aren't as sharp as the main sensor

Storage is UFS 2.2, which is slower than some competitors

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+: My take

This phone is for Xiaomi fans who are looking for a smartphone to get the most value out of their money. At this price, getting flagship level build quality, a massive battery and a good chip isn't easy to find from other brands. Other brands like Realme and Nothing are doing good at the mid-range price point but if you go spec-for-spec, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will come ahead easily.