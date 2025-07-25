Redmi Note 14 SE 5G launching on July 28 in India: Expected price, features and more

Redmi has officially announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India on July 28. This upcoming model will join the existing Redmi Note 14 5G series, which first appeared in December 2024. The current lineup includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. The Note 14 SE 5G is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and up to 16GB of RAM, which includes virtual RAM. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming variant may have in store for you. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is officially confirmed to launch in India on July 28 with new upgrades and features. (Redmi)

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price in India (Expected)

The company has recently shared the launch date through a post on X, teasing that the new device will be available at a competitive price. For context, the Redmi Note 14 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Note 14 Pro 5G and Note 14 Pro+ 5G are priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. The screen will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM, which also includes virtual RAM. For photography, Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will feature a three-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), designed to improve low-light photography.

Furthermore, the device is expected to feature dual stereo speakers offering a volume boost of up to 300 percent, as well as Dolby Atmos sound support. Moreover, it will house a 5,110mAh battery wth TurboCharge fast charging support. The battery will also come with TUV SUD certification, which shows it is built to last for up to four years.