Redmi Note 14 series 5G sale starts on December 13: Check out prices and offers

Redmi Note 14 series 5G has made its debut in the Indian market with three models, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. The smartphones boost powerful chipset, design, and new AI features, which have been gaining much attention since it is a mid-range smartphone series that starts at just Rs.18999. Therefore, buyers across all mid-range budgets can easily buy these feature-filled smartphones. Redmi Note 14 series 5G will be available for sale on December 13, know more.(Xiaomi)

While, it has three models, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G has become popular among the three with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, making the device worthy of managing multitasking hassle-free. It also offers more than 20 AI features such as AI Smart-Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Translation, Live Interpreter, and much more. Check out the prices, availability and launch offers.

Redmi Note 14 series 5G prices

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G:



8GB + 128GB- Rs. 29,999

8GB + 256GB- Rs. 31,999

12GB + 512GB- Rs.34,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G:

8GB + 128GB- Rs.23,999

8GB + 256GB- Rs. 25,999

Redmi Note 14 5G:

8GB + 128GB- Rs. 18,999

8GB + 256GB- Rs. 20,999

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G will be available in three colour options: Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black. The Redmi Note 14 5G is available in Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple colours

Redmi Note 14 series 5G sale date and offers

The Redmi Note 14 series sale will start on December 13, 2024, at 12 PM. All three models will be available to purchase in Mi.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Additionally, as part of the launch offer, Xiaomi is offering Rs.1000 off on ICICI or HDFC Bank Cards. It also offers Jio benefits worth Rs.11,000. Therefore, buyers can save a huge amount with the purchase of the Redmi Note 14 series.

Redmi Note 14 series specs and features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro and 14 Pro Plus are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor. Both devices feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro Plus model comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pro variant comes with the same 50MP camera but with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera.