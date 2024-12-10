Redmi Note 14 series comes to India: 5 key details you can’t miss

Redmi on Monday launched its brand new Redmi Note 14 Series in India. Featuring three models in total—the Redmi Note 14 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G—the series starts at ₹17,999 and replaces the Redmi Note 13 models, which debuted last year. Here are five things you need to know about the Redmi Note 14 Series. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 5G series is here.(mi.com)

1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is the headliner

As the top-end phone in the series, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G comes with a price tag of ₹31,999, which includes a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which can be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For the optics, it features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It also packs a large 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Also Read: OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

2. Redmi Note 14 5G is the entry-level model, priced under ₹ 20,000

As the entry-level phone in the Redmi Note 14 series, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For the optics, it has a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery.

Also Read: OpenAI Sora explained: How it is different from ChatGPT, and who can use it

3. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G strikes a good balance between the two

If you're looking for something under ₹25,000 and don’t want to splurge on the Redmi Note 14 Pro or opt for the Redmi Note 14 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro serves as a good middle ground. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, like the Redmi Note 14 5G, and offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, it has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

4. Redmi Note 14 Series: Price in India

The pricing for the Redmi Note 14 Series is as follows

The Redmi Note 14 5G starts at ₹ 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at ₹ 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G will set you back ₹ 31,999 for the top-end model.

5. Redmi Note 14 series: Availability

If you're looking to buy any of these models, they will be available on Xiaomi India’s website, Flipkart, and other stores starting from December 13 at 12 PM.

Also Read: Google Year In Search 2024: Here’s what India Googled the most in 2024